The angel is at it again. Apparently, Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale is making the most of her Hawaiian vacation.

The Victoria's Secret Angel reportedly took to Instagram and posed in a magenta bikini as she sipped from a large coconut. Perched on a log beside a picturesque beach, the brunette stunner showed off her taut abs and lean pins as she soaked up the sunshine.

'Coco,' she simply captioned the photo, adding a series of emojis.

Kelly apparently first teased her trip to Hawaii by only revealing that she was travelling to a place she'd never visited. 'Traveling to a place I've never been before. Any guesses where I'm headed?' she captioned a bikini photo to her one million Instagram followers.

'Hint: The best Peanut Butter in the world is made here'.

The model has been sharing a series of bikini-clad photos with her devoted fans.

'I think blue is my favourite colour [sic] (Oh and I made it to Peanut Butter land, HAWAII),' she captioned a photo of herself in the shower. While it can be seen that she's clearly enjoying her relaxing getaway, Kelly revealed she never eases up on her gruelling workout regimen. The model had landed in a bit of controversy regarding her workout. Kelly had posted a video of herself working out outside an In-n-Out burger establishment. It seemed like she was mocking the customers of the establishment for their eating choices. But it seems like the model is moving on from any sort of controversy and sticking to her workout regimen.

Being a Victoria's Secret Angel is a big feather in the cap for any model and it certainly looks like Kelly takes her job as an angel very seriously. You can check out the pics here: