Victoria's Secret Angel Bridget Malcolm is no stranger to flaunting her figure. She is known for posting risqué pics of her on her Instagram page. And we have to say, when you're a gorgeous Victoria's Secret Angel, you can do those pics justice.

Bridget Malcolm posted a pic of her in bed in nothing but her underwear and she has tagged Playboy. So is the Victoria's Secret Angel taking her penchant for undress all the way to Playboy? Bridget Malcolm. She is a positive role model who seems to have gone above and beyond in body acceptance.

Bridget seems to be no stranger to posting pics of her in undress as earlier she had posted a photo of herself topless at the beach while sitting on a towel and wearing denim shorts. The angel has no reservations when it comes to shedding clothes and we have to say that she truly makes being a free spirit look so beautiful.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion show is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world and being a Victoria's Secret Angel is definitely a gold star on any model's resume. And watching Bridget Malcolm show off her figure, we have to say, Victoria's Secret sure chose a very fitting angel. Bridget Malcolm has apparently walked the Victoria's Secret Runway twice.

As it was reported that the model recently revealed that she suffers from premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a condition that results in extreme bouts of lethargy and anxiety in the two weeks before a period. You can check out the pic here: