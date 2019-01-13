When Angels gather around, it has to be heaven. We think so. And that's exactly what happened when Romee Strijd joined fellow Victoria's Secret Angel joined Jasmine Tookes in Florida. Romee is known for showing off her impressive physique on catwalks around the globe and she apparently stayed true to form as she strutted across Miami in various bikinis.

Reportedly the 23-year-old model joined fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes for the South Florida photo shoot. Romee first sported a pink and magenta two-piece and let her long blonde tresses cascade in gentle waves across her shoulders.

It is being reported that she accessorized with two gold necklaces, one featuring seashells, various bracelets, and hoop earrings. The Dutch enchantress painted her lips a powerful pink and her blue eyes glistened in the camera's light. Later apparently, she changed into a black bikini for a walk across some lush grass.

It is also being reported that she was joined by Jasmine Tookes, who looked absolutely stunning in a pink and magenta bikini of her own. The 27-year-old's two-piece featured a floral pattern and she let her dark locks fall across her shoulders unencumbered. Now we have to say that both these beauties looked stunning and turned up some serious heat in their swimwear. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world and to be a Victoria's Secret Angel is apparently one of the most high-profile jobs that a model can land. So for Romee Strijd to have accomplished it at such a young age is quite the achievement. The pair seemed to be having fun in Florida. You can check out the video here: