The United States is emerging as a new hotbed of UFO activities, as a strange cigar-shaped flying object was recently spotted in the skies of California. A video of this mysterious event was recently uploaded to YouTube by the conspiracy theory channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0', and it has gone viral on the internet.

Cigar-shaped UFO shrouded with mysteries

The alleged UFO incident happened on May 07, and in the video, we can see the mysterious flying object moving slowly in the skies of Salinas, Monterey County. This incident is one of the many UFO sightings that happened in the United States in the past few months.

"In this footage, we have a silver, cylindrical object. There are no visible wings or windows and the linear shape of it makes me believe that this is not a blimp. This object was filmed at 4 PM and we can just see it cruising over the horizon. The visibility is very good, there are no clouds to speak of – there is nothing in the way of this object," said the uploader in the video.

Was that a blimp?

After watching the video, most of the viewers assured that this mysterious flying object spotted in the skies is not a blimp. They also speculate that this UFO could be most probably an alien spaceship from deep space.

"This could be an alien craft. They might feel safe to explore because this whole planet is under quarantine," commented Bettie James, a YouTube user.

"Two things, blimps don't fly that high and they don't go that fast and if they were going that fast they would be grounded because that is an unsafe speed. Seems rather obvious to me this is the same type of craft the Navy ran into just off the coast, not 100 miles from here," commented Kevin Morrison, another YouTuber.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few days after Pentagon officially released three UFO videos that showed the infamous tic-tac UFO. As Pentagon has officially released UFO videos, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the defense department is gearing up for a soft alien disclosure.