It was on April 28 that Pentagon released three UFO videos that showed a bizarre flying craft screeching across space in skyrocketing speed. The videos were originally released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2018, and yesterday, the Department of Defense also released the clips, thus assuring its authenticity.

Scientific investigation needed to unravel UFO mysteries

As Pentagon released these UFO videos, Harry Reid, who served as the United States Senator from Nevada from 1987 to 2017 urged authorities to launch a scientific investigation to unravel the mysteries surrounding alleged flying object sightings.

The former senator also added that people of America deserve to be informed whether these sightings are a threat to national security.

I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) April 27, 2020

UFOs are real

In the meantime, Tom DeLonge, the head of To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences revealed that UFOs are real, in a now-deleted tweet. The deleted tweet was followed by a series of other tweets in which DeLonge called the declassification of UFO videos a very important move.

"With today's events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy's efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every shareholder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers, and telling the stories," wrote DeLonge on his Twitter page.

With today’s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy’s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories. — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 28, 2020

Pentagon's explanation on UFO video release

One of the alleged UFO incidents featured in the video happened in 2004 when several US Navy pilots witnessed unknown flying objects and informed the authorities. Later, US Navy jets were sent to investigate these sightings and they recorded visuals of this UFO using infrared cameras onboard American military vessels. Interestingly, the flying objects captured in the US Navy jet camera screeched across space in a mindblowing speed, and it also performed several maneuvers as if it defies all laws of modern physics.

However, the Pentagon has always been reluctant to use the word UFO to describe these flying objects, instead, they call these unknown vessels, 'unidentified aerial phenomenon'.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems. It does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," said Sue Gough, the Pentagon spokesperson in a recent statement.