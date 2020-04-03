A mysterious image shared by popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The image was apparently captured by a man living in Texas, and in this creepy photo, a black UFO can be seen hovering in the day skies.

Hoax or real?

The eyewitness who captured the incident revealed that he spotted the black UFO while capturing the image of bizarrely looking clouds. The man who captured the image from a car also ruled out the possibility that this strange object could be something on the windshield or camera lens.

After analyzing the image, Scott C Waring assured that this black UFO could be authentic proof of alien existence. As per Waring, most of the UFOs used to fly in skyrocketing speed, and as a result, we will notice them most of the time.

"A black craft flew over a person as he was in his car waiting for the stoplight. He took two photos of clouds and in one of them caught a dark UFO. The UFO must have been traveling very fast because he didn't notice it. But many UFO researchers believe that UFOs are all around us on this planet, but they jump from location to location fast, traveling so fast the human eye cannot see them, but the camera lens can. Looks like alien visitors in Texas," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

The image has now been submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and they are now analyzing its authenticity.

The mysterious Pennsylvania UFO incident

A few weeks back, Waring had released the video of multiple UFOs that apparently hovered in the skies of Pennsylvania. The video was shot by a man while he was traveling with his family in a car. Interestingly, these UFOs spotted in the skies moved in a triangular formation across the skies.