With Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office currently on the day 8, Raj Niwas, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday, June 18, took a jibe at the Delhi chief minister and his 'dharna.'

"Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero (He is zero at his duties and but a hero when it comes to protests)", the BJP minister said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai began the strike on June 11.

They have been camping in at Raj Niwas demanding Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and prime minister Modi intervention to end the IAS officers' undeclared 'strike'. The other demand of the ministers is that the Centre should approve the Delhi government's proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their houses.

On Monday, Naqvi slammed Kejriwal by saying that the Delhi CM should redeem his constitutional responsibility rather than protesting for no reason. The BJP minister said that the Delhi CM's liking for protests "is destroying the trust people of Delhi had put in them."

Rebel AAP MLA calls Kejriwal 'cancer' for Delhi

Even the rebel MLA of AAP, Kapil Mishra lambasted the Delhi CM by branding him a 'cancer' for the national capital. According to Mishra, CM Kejriwal should focus on solving the water crisis in the city, rather than holding dharnas.

Apart from BJP and Mishra, Congress too had condemned Kejriwal and his strike.

"Still remember the unabashed 'apology' radio ads by Kejriwal after his 49 days gov in 2014. Now-apology from Majithia, Jaitley, Sibbal...Why can't he just offer regrets to the CS and govern Delhi the way he is constitutionally supposed to? Why should Delhi suffer his inflated ego (sic)?" Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had tweeted.