A man was stabbed multiple times by unknown assailants in Bengaluru as he was heading home after taking part in a rally supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday, December 22.

A 31-year-old Varun Bhoopalam from JP Nagar was attacked by four bike-borne criminals on JC Road. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhoopalam was returning home after taking part in the pro-CAA rally at Sri Puttanna Chetty Town Hall when he was waylaid by four people in two bikes.

According to reports, the assailants had followed him and nearly after a kilometre from the rally area, they attacked him. The victim was stabbed multiple times and has suffered over seven stab injuries including on his head and back. He was rushed to the nearby Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

However, the criminals are yet to be identified and the police are collecting surveillance footages to identify them. Police are trying to crack the motive behind the attack and are still unclear if it was a politically motivated attack or personal feud as Bhoopalam is a businessman.

Police believe that the attack was possibly motivated by a personal vendetta. They added, however, they were not certain if the attack was politically motivated. "Once we have suspects in custody, we will be able to determine the truth," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B Ramesh, reported Deccan Herald.

The Kalasipalya police have registered an FIR against unidentified assailants under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder), 334 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).