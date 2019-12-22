Several groups are staging "India Supports CAA" rallies in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 22, even as anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests have rocked the nation, with several activists detained and 15 deaths recorded so far.

A few hours after the prohibitory order (Section 144) was lifted from the city, people belonging to several organisations gathered in front of Sri Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in the city to take part in a massive rally supporting CAA.

The supporters raised slogans claiming that the CAA is secular and chanted 'Vande Mataram'. Many of the supporters were also seen chanting "Modi, Modi". Lok Sabha MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, also took part in the rally and addressed the supporters.

According to reports, several noted people, including social activist and founder of Yuva Brigade, Chakravarthy Sulibele, editor of Aseema magazine Santosh Thammaiah, Shakuntala Iyer, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, founder of Postcard News and several others are a part of the pro-CAA rally.

The organisers claimed that students, social activists, advocates and like-minded citizens across religious and linguistic borders will take part in the rally. They also said that the pro-CAA rally has no connection with any political parties and is purely citizen-centric.

One of the rally organiser and social activist, Neeraj Kamath, said: "We have not invited anyone from any political party as we wanted this to be a platform for one and all. This is an encouraging event to ensure citizens are kept away from misinformations and are educated with facts and their rights in a peaceful manner," reported The Indian Express.

Several organisations are holding massive rallies supporting CAA in different parts of the country including Nagpur, Pune and Vashi in Maharashtra.