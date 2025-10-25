BJP picks Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh to lead Anta by-election campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified preparations for the Anta Assembly bye-election, with the announcement of its full election committee following the release of its list of star campaigners.

The party has appointed Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, as the election incharge, signalling the importance the BJP attaches to this high-stakes contest.

The newly-formed election committee includes two MPs, nine MLAs, and two ministers, reflecting the party's comprehensive strategy to secure victory in the seat.

Alongside Dushyant Singh, Minister Jogaram Patel has been designated as the election co-incharge, while MLA Shrichand Kripalani and District incharge Chhagan Mahur will serve as joint incharges, and Naresh Sikarwar and Mahendra Kumawat have been tasked with overseeing election management and logistics.

The Anta Assembly seat holds special political significance for the BJP, particularly for Vasundhara Raje and her family.

Located within the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, where Dushyant Singh is the sitting MP, the seat has long been part of Raje's political stronghold. By entrusting Dushyant with this responsibility, the BJP aims to leverage local networks and consolidate its base in the region.

Party sources view this bye-election as more than just a local contest - it is a matter of prestige for both Congress and BJP in Rajasthan, especially as it could influence upcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections.

A robust campaign team has been assembled for ground operations.

Senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, Minister Manju Baghmar, MLAs Radheshyam Bairwa, Suresh Dhakad, Vishwanath Meghwal, Anita Bhadel, Pratap Singhvi, Chandrabhan Singh Akya, and Lalit Meena, along with former MLA Banwari Lal Singhal and senior party figure Tulsariram Dhakad, will spearhead campaign efforts across the constituency.

With the election machinery in motion and local dynamics heating up, all eyes are now on how the BJP's coordinated push, led by Dushyant Singh, will shape the battle for Anta.

