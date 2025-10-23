Did Joe Jonas snort cocaine backstage during Jonas Brothers' show? Singer breaks silence

Popular singer Nick Jonas's brother, Joe Jonas, sparked controversy after a video of him rubbing his nose with his hands and repeatedly wiping it with a towel while appearing to look at a mirror during a live concert went viral. Netizens alleged that the singer was snorting cocaine backstage during his current JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour.

The clip further shows Joe Jonas continuously rubbing his nose before joining his brothers onstage for their California stop.

Netizens confirmed that Joe was snorting cocaine.

A user shows, "Making sure no white powder is visible..."

Another wrote, "Joe Jonas being caught on camera doing coke was not on my 2025 bingo card."

The next one said, "I think he was just blowing his nose guys.."

Joe Jonas was caught in a c*caine-style nose clean before stepping on stage ❄️ ? pic.twitter.com/aa9QwSXs6o — Viral Videos (@YepViralVideos) September 8, 2025

Reacting to the claims, Joe told Esquire magazine, "I've never touched cocaine in my life. But if I did, I think I'd be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage."

Earlier, Joe had also responded to one of the videos about his alleged cocaine use, jokingly commenting, "Lol, you never had a booger?" But he soon deleted the comment.

Joe on his relationship with Sophie

Joe also opened up about his dating life following his divorce from Sophie Turner, saying, "Five shows in a row doesn't make it easy to meet someone for coffee." He added that he is not using any dating apps currently and meets people through platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their divorce was finalized in September 2024. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by their second daughter, Delphine, two years later.