Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has shifted her base to Hollywood. The reigning queen of Bollywood is also a global brand ambassador for several international brands. Despite being in Hollywood, the actor hasn't forgotten her roots and often celebrates festivals like Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, and many others.

Recently, Priyanka attended Johnnie Walker's Diwali Ball in London, looking resplendent in a fiery red gown. She was also part of a panel discussion with designer Rahul Mishra, for which she opted for a stunning black off-shoulder gown.

The actor dropped an Instagram carousel of photos from the bash and captioned it, "Didn't plan to stand out. Red insisted. It's my favourite time of the year, and celebrating Diwali with incredible achievers at the gorgeous Dorchester Hotel in one of my favourite cities in the world with our incredible partners at @johnniewalker, @johnniewalkerus, and @rahulmishra_7 was so special."

Several fan pages of Priyanka shared photos and videos from the event, where she was seen enjoying and interacting with fellow celebrities.

However, amid a wave of applause, the actor came under fire for her bold thigh-high slit sartorial choice. She was brutally slammed for wearing an off-shoulder outfit and flaunting her legs during Diwali celebrations.

Many even pointed out that it was a Diwali event and that she is promoting alcohol.

A user wrote, Priyanka Chopra is promoting alcohol for Diwali? What is wrong with you?."

Another wrote - "With all due respect - Diwali is not about getting drunk, gambling or any of those things that we have come to be" accustomed to". Don't lose our culture in the process. It is too rich. And I respect what artists need to do for their careers, but I really think about actions and associations.

Next one commented, "Yes, artists have careers and commitments — but actions and associations still matter? harmless brand tie-up or tone-deaf timing?"

Work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is now set to star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She also has a SS Rajamouli's directorial in the line-up.