Popular TV actor Avika Gor, who rose to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, is all set to marry her longtime beau, actor Milind Chandwani. The couple tied the knot on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The wedding episode will be telecast tonight, October 11, 2025.

Several videos from their wedding mandap have now gone viral. In one of the clips, Avika and Milind are about to take their pheras when Milind tells Avika that he has lost her mangalsutra. Hearing this, Avika breaks down in tears.

Host Sonali Bendre was seen consoling Avika and told her not to cry, while others questioned Krushna Abhishek if he was behind the incident as part of a prank. Later, Munawar Faruqui intervenes, telling the couple to handle the situation themselves, clarifying that no one on set is playing any prank. Milind was seen trying to explain something to Avika.

However, netizens were not convinced by the missing mangalsutra drama. Many called it a publicity stunt to grab TRPs and accused the couple of staging the incident. Some even slammed Avika for overacting and creating unnecessary drama.

A netizen commented, "Shadi ko bhi koi drama kaie bana sakta .. everything is not for entertainment, something in life should be private."

The next one said., " Do more comedy show on show, is this a wedding? mazk bna rakha h shadi ko.."

Another mentioned, "Over-acting by them.."

However, the couple actually got married on September 30, 2025, and the newlyweds have since shared multiple carousels from their wedding album on Instagram.

The wedding celebrations feature fellow contestants of the show Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The celebs who attended are: Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, to Geeta Phogat. Other guests who joined the ceremony included Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui, Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, and Rakhi Sawant.

For her special day, Avika opted for a traditional red bridal lehenga, paired with emerald jewellery. Milind wore a golden sherwani and matching emerald accessories.