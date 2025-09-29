It's band, baaja, baarat time for TV actor Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani! The truly, madly, deeply in love couple will tie the knot on September 30 in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremony will take place on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga, which airs on Colors TV, and will be telecast on October 11, 2025.

The wedding festivities are in full swing, with haldi, mehendi, and a cocktail party adding to the celebrations. The mehendi ceremony took place on Sunday, and it was celebrity artist Veena Nagda applying henna on her and Milind's hands.

Several photos and videos from the mehendi have gone viral. In one clip, Avika was seen getting angry and snapping at the mehendi artist.

It so happened that when Veena asked Avika if she should only write the letter A or the full name with henna. Avika, visibly irritated, made an unusual facial expression and said, "Pura naam..."

(write full name).

She then looked at Milind, who was sitting beside her, and began complaining.

Avika's behaviour didn't go down well with netizens, who slammed her for being rude to the artist.

One user wrote, "The lady asked a simple question—write the letter A or the full name—and she could have politely replied instead of being rude and overacting. Seems like she's high Hope this marriage lasts."

Another commented, "Lol, the lady was just asking what to put, A or full name, why did she have to be so rude?" Some even accused her of being drunk.

For her mehendi, Avika looked radiant in a purple mirror-work ensemble, while Milind twinned with his lady love.

Speaking about the special design, Avika said, "Milind couldn't believe it when he saw I had written the names of his parents and grandparents on one hand, and my parents and grandparents on the other. It felt like the perfect way to honour both sides."

Milind added, "It's a thoughtful and beautiful gesture. The way those names were woven into the design while keeping the tradition alive is something I'll cherish forever."

Avika on getting married on national TV

Avika revealed that the decision to marry on national television was because she has been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings she has received from audiences have been overwhelming. She wanted her fans to be part of her special moment.

She shared, "I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this moment. I always used to tell my parents, 'I'll either do a court marriage that no one will know about, or a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate with me.' It feels like my childhood dream is coming true with this new chapter."

For her big day, Avika has chosen a traditional red bridal look, while requesting her family and guests wear pastels. Though some industry friends like Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Aly Goni may miss out, stars like Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar, Sonali Bendre, and other close friends will join the celebrations.

Avika Gor rose to fame as young Anandi in Balika Vadhu, while Milind gained popularity after his appearance on MTV's Roadies Real Heroes. The couple has been in a relationship since 2020.