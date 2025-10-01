Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai on Monday and has been busy attending events since then. The actor is in the city for a BVLGARI event. Still, amid her packed schedule, Priyanka also attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, hosted by the Mukerji family, on Tuesday.

Priyanka wore a purple salwar suit, styled by Ami Patel. She donned a tunic set by artisanal label Sobariko, featuring a silk kurta paired with matching straight-fit pants, accentuated by brocade detailing at the hem. She wore a featherlight organza dupatta. The ensemble is priced at Rs 32,890.

In the photos and videos that have gone viral, Priyanka can be seen donning sindoor and covering her head with a dupatta. She then sought blessings from Maa Durga before proceeding for photo ops.

Priyanka then greeted the media with folded hands and wished them happy Navratri and Diwali. She also posed with fans and interacted with Tanisha Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji.

Another video shows Bipasha Basu attending the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi. Bipasha's daughter began crying upon hearing the paparazzi shout for photos, prompting Tanisha and Bipasha to request the paps to lower their voices as the child was getting scared.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video of Kajol's daughter, Nysa, with her nani, veteran actress Tanuja, went viral. In the clip from the celebrations, Nysa is seen sharing a warm hug with her grandmother. Orry was also spotted visiting the pandal.

Apart from the Mukerji family, Twinkle Khanna, Mouni Roy, was also seen at the pandal, posing with Rani Mukerji and Kajol.