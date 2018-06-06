While Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be busy making an impression on the international stage and preparing for the 2019 general elections back home, BJP MLAs are busy embarrassing themselves and the party. In the latest controversy that has put a party MLA in the spotlight, Surendra Singh has said that prostitutes are better than government officials.

Singh made the comment at a public gathering, during which he said: "Prostitutes are better than government officials; at least they take money and do their work and also dance on the stage. But officials, even after taking money, don't do their work. There is no guarantee that the work will be done," reported ANI.

Singh, a lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, observed a "chetavani diwas" or "warning day" on Tuesday, and made quite a few controversial and bizarre statements.

He also took a dig at officials demanding bribes and said that those bureaucrats must be thrashed for being corrupt. "Ghoos mangey to ghoosa do, nahin maaney to joota do (anyone who demands a bribe must be punched, and if he still doesn't relent thrash him with shoes)," he added.

Meanwhile, this is not that first time that Singh is making news for such statements. Ahead of the Gorakhpur by polls, he had said that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were not just another polls but a clash between "Islam and Bhagwan."