A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli seat enrolled school students as party members on Wednesday, July 17, under BJP's much-publicised membership drive.

Sushil Singh, nephew of mafia don-turned-politician Brijesh Singh asked the students to fill in membership forms and made them wear saffron 'angavastram' with the BJP's symbol lotus embossed on it. The students also read out the party pledge.

Sushil Singh addressed the students in their classroom and welcomed them into the party. The membership drive was carried out during school hours and classes were suspended for the event.

"Sushil Singh is a 'bahubali' (strong man) of the area and no one can dare to refuse his word. A number of children were minors but no one is concerned," said a senior teacher.

The BJP launched its membership drive on July 6 with every constituency been given a target. "This is the easiest way to fulfil the target. Other leaders can now go to universities and colleges and reach their target within no time," said a party functionary.

(With inputs from IANS)