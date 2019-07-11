The daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bareilly has uploaded videos on social media requesting her father to stop threatening and mentally harassing her for marrying a Dalit man without his approval.

She is afraid that they will be killed to protect the honour of her family. Her husband's family is also being threatened.

In the video, 23-year-old Sakshi Misra, the daughter of Rajesh Kumar Misra, said that she has been living in fear for her life since she got married. Sakshi got married to Ajitesh Kumar, 28, last Thursday.

BJP MLA from Bareilly, Rajesh Kumar Mishra alias Pappu Bhartaul's daughter has married a man of her choice. The BJP MLA is now after their life, has sent goons. His daughter has released this video requesting help! @Uppolice



Addressing her father and brother with their nicknames, "Pappu Bhartaul" and "Vicky Bhartaul", Sakshi begged them to leave her and her husband alone. She also asked her father to stop sending goons behind them.

"Papa, you have sent your goons after me just like Rajiv Rana... I am tired... We are tired of hiding around and our life is in danger. Stop troubling Abhi and his relatives. I want to be happy and free," Sakshi said. She said that they are tired of running and hiding.

"Stop blaming Abhi and his family. I am responsible for this. Leave them alone," she added.

She concluded the video by saying that, if anything happens to her, her husband or any member of his family, her father and his goons will be responsible for it. "Those who are helping my father, stop helping him because our lives are in danger," she said.

In a second video, Sakshi requested the police to provide security for her and Ajitesh.

However, Misra denied his daughter's claims. He said that neither he nor his family member or his associates have threatened her. "My daughter is an adult and has a right to make a decision," Misra said.