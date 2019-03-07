Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Thursday, March 3, called Congress president Rahul Gandhi "Gadhon ka Sartaj [leader of donkeys]". He also said that Rahul Gandhi has lately been acting like an anti-national.

Vijayvargiya said, "Earlier, he was called Pappu, that was a harmless and an affectionate name. But of late, he has been acting like an anti-national. So we now changed his name from Pappu to Gadhon ka Sartaj," he said while speaking to the press in Madhya Pradesh.

Akash had won the Indore-3 Vidhan Sabha seat, defeating a three-time Congress MLA Ashwin Joshi by 75,000 votes, in the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections that concluded on December 2018.