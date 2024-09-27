As the electoral battlefield shifted to the crucial plains of Jammu, the ruling BJP has launched a high-voltage campaign to corner its arch-rival Congress during the third and final phase of the elections in this region.

In the 24 Assembly segments of the plains of Jammu comprising Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, there is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in the majority of these seats to the Saffron Party has launched a blistering campaign with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath addressed series of rallies on Thursday.

While Union Minister Amit Shah conducted a whirlwind from Bani to Marh covering different constituencies of Jammu, Kathua Udhampur district, firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's star campaigner Yogi Aditya Nath addressed meetings in Jammu and Samba districts.

Apart from these star campaigners and crowd-pullers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Saturday to speak at a large public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium. BJP leaders see the PM's visit as a key moment in their final effort to win the Assembly elections.

This rally is part of the BJP's strong campaign and comes just days before the last phase of voting on October 1.

Preparations for the mega event are in full swing, with local BJP leaders and workers mobilizing support across the district.

The Maulana Azad Stadium, the chosen venue for Modi's address, will be sealed off, and no entry will be allowed until the rally begins.

Amit Shah intensifies attack on Congress

During his speeches in Udhampur, Bani, and Marh, Home Minister Amit Shah minced no words in attacking Congress for supporting the separatist agenda of the National Conference.

As the battlefield is now shifted to the Jammu region where elections will be held for 24 seats, BJP's star campaigners are aggressively raising the issue of discrimination in the Jammu region by the successive National Conference and Congress regime.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jab at Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, questioning his aspirations to become Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah claimed that both the Congress and the National Conference have lost significant ground in the first two phases of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, effectively being "wiped out".

Shah pointed out Abdullah's apparent U-turn on his previous promise to refrain from contesting elections until Jammu and Kashmir regained statehood. Abdullah had initially stated he wouldn't contest elections until the state's status was restored but is now running for two seats ¹. This shift has raised eyebrows, and Shah isn't hesitating to call him out on it.

With two phases of elections already completed, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP's opponents are losing momentum. Specifically, he targeted the National Conference and Congress, implying they're struggling to maintain relevance. This development is significant, considering Abdullah's family legacy in Jammu and Kashmir politics. His grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah, was a key figure in the state's history, and his father, Farooq Abdullah, also served as Chief Minister.

Yogi campaigns for BJP candidates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off his campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, emphasizing the BJP's crucial role in ensuring development and security in the region. Addressing a public meeting in Ramgarh, Yogi asserted that with the BJP's return to power, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon become a part of India.

Yogi stressed the BJP's commitment to transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of development and security.

He noted that Pakistan is struggling to save democracy, with rising voices for separation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Yogi highlighted the significant benefits provided by the Union Government, including free ration for 80 crore people, health insurance for 60 crore, and the Kisan Samman Nidhi for 12 crore.

He emphasized key infrastructure projects, such as the Chenab Bridge, Zojila Pass, and the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel.

Yogi criticized the Congress, PDP, and NC for prioritizing personal interests over regional welfare and promoting terrorism.

Yogi posed several questions to Rahul Gandhi, seeking clarity on the Congress's stance regarding the separate Flag for Jammu and Kashmir, reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A, promotion of separatism, and support for cross-border terrorism.