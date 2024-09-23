Observing that Article 370 is history now, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said that the National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah was talking about restoring Article 370, but even the next three generations of his family won't be able to bring it back.

Addressing an election rally at the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir in support of the party candidate and president of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina, Amit Shah pointed out that Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah talked about engaging in dialogue with Pakistan. "Until terrorism is completely wiped out, there will be no talks with Pakistan", he asserted.

"Congress and the National Conference want to restart trade across the LoC and release terrorists from prisons", he said, adding, "Stone pelters and terrorists are in jail, and while Farooq Abdullah claims terrorism will spread, the Modi government will ensure it's buried as deep as possible. No terrorist or stone pelter will be released".

Touching on the emotive issue of the proposal to change the names of some historic places in Kashmir Valley, the Home Minister said, "Farooq Abdullah wants to rename Shankaracharya Parvat and Hari Parvat as 'Takh-e-Suleman' and 'Koh-eMaran,' but he doesn't have the power to do so".

Union Home Minister Shah emphasized that the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir has ended and the NC-Congress alliance is not going to form the government, they have been completely wiped out.

"Even in the Pahari region, NC is losing ground. On September 25th, the people of Nowshera must decide whether they want to elect a capable leader or an opposition candidate who has a habit of frequently switching parties", he said, adding, " They need to decide whether they want a representative who can directly contact 'Delhi Darbar' to address the public's issues or someone who drifts directionless".

Rahul's "Mohabbat Ke Dukaan" is going to shut down in J&K

Shah pointed out that the Gandhi and Abdullah families are trying to end reservations and bring back terrorism. "They speak of terrorism from their so-called 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.' But after the election results, they won't succeed in bringing back terrorism as the people of Jammu & Kashmir will shut down the false 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.", he said.

"For 30 years, terrorism gripped J&K, with 3,000 days of curfew and 40,000 lives lost. During this time, where was Farooq Abdullah? He was vacationing in London while Kashmir was burning", he recalled, adding, "After Narendra Modi came to power, terrorists were eliminated one by one".

Cong, NC, PDP deprived reservations to Paharis

The Home Minister said that Congress, National Conference, and PDP have deprived the Pahadis of their rightful reservation for 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the reservation despite opposition from these parties.

"When reservations were granted to the Paharis, Farooq Abdullah attempted to instigate Gujjars by falsely claiming their reservation would be taken away", he said and recalled that during a rally at Rajouri, he had assured that not even one percent of the Gujjar and Bakarwal reservation would be touched and Paharies would get their share of reservation and the BJP stood by this promise.