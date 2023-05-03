It is critical for Karnataka citizens to be aware of the situation. Small-scale employers are losing jobs as a result of the privatization of various public firms, according to Priyanka Gandhi. During a public appearance in the state on Wednesday, the AICC secretary stated that a few industrialists, such as Adani, control the majority of the country's wealth. She continued by claiming that the BJP is interested in religious politics.

"The entire world refers to the Prime Minister as 'omnipotent,'' supreme,' 'greatest of all,' and 'Vikas Purusha," the Congress leader stated sarcastically, before questioning, "You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent. Why couldn't you realise your ambition? What were you doing when your own government was robbing people by becoming a 40% commission government? PM Modi had turned a blind eye to the 'loot and plunder' in Karnataka because he was "dreaming," she said in her attack on the PM.

"Because you were too busy dreaming big, you let the looting and theft happen. Nobody was stopped because of you. How does this work? Why is your government known as '40% commission sarkar?" Vadra questioned.

She said that contractors were dying by suicide and had written to the "omniscient" PM about the 40% commission paid for public works, but received no response.

She also condemned the Prime Minister for remaining mute on farmer suicides.

Vadra stated that because of the "loot," governance and job creation issues were disregarded, and that when elections came around, all other matters were raised.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP

"They (BJP) looted 1.5 lakh crore in Karnataka in 3.5 years. With this money, 100 AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) hospitals, a 2,250-kilometer-long six-lane motorway, 187 ESI hospitals, and 30,000 smart classrooms could have been built," she explained.

Development, hospitals, schools, road construction, employment, ensuring women from price increases, and promoting farmers' interests should be priorities, according to Vadra, who also claims that 35 people have died in accidents caused by potholes in Bengaluru.

"Today, the BJP leaders are losing face, which causes them to raise issues that are unrelated to the people and their problems. Several enterprises have relocated from Karnataka to Chennai, Hyderabad, and other cities in the last three and a half years due to "loot impacting infrastructure." according to the Congress leader.

Vadra also claimed that the BJP government wants to "finish" Karnataka Milk Federation's famed brand Nandini in order to promote Gujarat-based Amul. "Youths are unemployed because 2.5 lakh positions are unfilled, according to Vadra, who added that if the Congress government is elected, the gaps will be filled within a year. So better the people should be aware of this government".

Karnataka is gearing up for a heated election contest on May 10. The 224-member Karnataka Assembly will feature a triangular struggle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress, and the Janata Dal(S), the kingmakers in the 2018 Assembly elections. The Karnataka election results will be revealed on May 13.