In a well-functioning democracy, political parties should choose candidates who best represent the interests of voters. However, most political parties are currently forming internal alliances in preparation for upcoming elections. The most recent example is the debate about the Congress-JD(S) collaboration, which has erupted since Vijayapur Nagar JD(S) candidate BH Mahabari withdrew from the election and stated his support for the Congress candidate.

The reaction of JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) to the matter is also being debated. On Sunday, Mahabari announced his decision to withdraw from the race, saying he informed the JDS district unit president and Kumaraswamy of his decision.

In earlier days, Kumaraswamy had suggested in a public appearance that the Congress party should be strengthened in areas where it is strong. Mahabari then declared that he is this time supporting the Congress candidate wholeheartedly.

According to BH Mahabari, the choice was made following a discussion with party members and in response to community needs. Additionally, there was no longer a dominant party in the area, making it impossible to establish a serious challenge to the BJP and Congress candidates in the constituency.

In response to a query from the media, Kumaraswamy brought up Mahabari's decision to drop out of the race as well as his claim that Congress should be granted more authority. After initially refusing to comment, HDK later admitted that it was true that he had counseled Congress to strengthen the party in its strongholds. He would not, however, go into more detail. In light of this, the BJP's allegation that Congress and JD(S) have reached an internal understanding appears to be supported.

Congress - JD(S) contesting together

In addition to the JD(S) candidate withdrawing from the election in favor of the Congress candidate in Vijayapur, the Congress and JDS have formed an internal alliance. This demonstrates that Congress and the JD(S) are two sides of the same coin, according to Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar.

JD(S) MLC advised voting for the "Congress" candidate



Also recently, the recording of JD(S) MLC SL Bhoje Gowda advising voters to reject the party and choose Congress went trending on social media. Speaking to the supporters, Bhoje Gowda urged them to support Thammaiah, the Congress candidate contesting in the Chikmagalur constituency. You should cast your votes for Congress collectively this time.

JD(S) is the B Team for?

JD(S) has previously been criticized by the BJP for being the Congress' B team. Similar criticism of the BJP as a B team came from Congress. However, the actions of the JD(S) candidates and Kumaraswamy's remarks have strengthened the belief that the JD(S) party may have formed an alliance with Congress in several regions.