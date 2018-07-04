A strange video which was recently submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is now the hottest debating point among UFO buffs and alien enthusiasts. The video which was apparently captured by a car passenger shows a bizarre flying object hovering across the skies in an eerie manner.

In the first glance, the sky was pretty clear, however, when the camera zooms in a weird object appears on the screen. The object captured by the car passenger literally resembles a spherical-shaped flying saucer which we have seen umpteen times in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

As the UFO featured in the video was not visible at the first glance, conspiracy theorists allege that the spaceship spotted in the sky might actually be using cloaking technology to hide from the general public.

The video was later shared to YouTube by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania'. The clip which gained popularity has already racked up more than 6,700 views, and viewers were quick to speculate what it could be.

Broly Smash, a YouTube user commented that aliens are very near to us, and a disclosure can happen at any time from now.

"Nice, they're getting closer to us than ever before," commented Broly Smash.

"Good capture..........but from that distance, it could honestly be anything," commented Michael Eldridge, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics are not convinced about the alien angle associated with the video. They strongly argue that the object spotted in the skies is either a weather balloon or a kite.

The new UFO sighting came just a few days after another mysterious object was spotted in White Rock, Canada. The cloaked UFO which appeared triangular in shape compelled many conspiracy theorists to think that US authorities have developed cloaking technology.

They speculate that the triangular UFO appeared on the Whiterock skies is actually the alleged TR-3B hovering across the skies using cloaking technology. However, adamant alien buffs are quite confident that extraterrestrials have paid a visit to earth.