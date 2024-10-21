Bisni Narayanan, a BITS Pilani alumna, has been elected as the President of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association (CPA), marking the first time a South Asian-origin individual has held this position.

Narayanan, who also serves as the Manager of Specialty Pharmacy at Yale New Haven Health, shared her struggles to become a licensed pharmacist in the US after immigrating on a student visa in 2000.

As the incoming President, she plans to unify the pharmacy profession in the state, encourage more professionals to engage with the CPA, and develop mentorship programs for pharmacy students.

Narayanan's election is a significant milestone for the South Asian community, reflecting the increasing diversity in leadership roles within the United States.

Bisni Narayanan, an Indian American and BITS Pilani alumna, has made history by being elected as the President of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association (CPA). This is the first time a South Asian-origin individual has held this prestigious position since the CPA's inception in 1876. The announcement was made during the CPA's annual ceremony and reception at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bristol, Connecticut. Narayanan, who currently serves as the Manager of Specialty Pharmacy at Yale New Haven Health, was also the recipient of the Pharmacy Leadership Award from the National Community Pharmacists Association at the CPA meeting.

Born in Thrissur, Kerala, and raised in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, Narayanan graduated with a Bachelors in Pharmacy (Honors) from BITS Pilani before immigrating to the US. She holds a Master of Science degree in Pharmacology from St. John's University in New York, a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Her professional journey includes working for a startup biotech, CuraGen Corporation, and the retail pharmacy CVS.

Journey to Success

In her acceptance speech, Narayanan shared her struggles to become a licensed pharmacist in the United States after immigrating on a student visa in 2000. She had to prove the equivalence of her education from India, pass the foreign equivalency exam, demonstrate her proficiency in English, and complete about 1,500 hours of internship, which is a requirement for foreign students. After these hurdles, she took the state law exam and began her career in community pharmacy.

Narayanan also spoke about her journey to US citizenship, which she achieved this year. She described feeling languished with no way out due to the restrictions of her work visa, which required her to be employed by a specific employer. Despite these challenges, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of her professional goals.

Advancing the Mission of CPA

With over 6,000 licensed pharmacists and 600 pharmacies in Connecticut, Narayanan has been actively involved in advancing the mission of the CPA since 2018. She highlighted some of the organization's recent accomplishments, including collaborating with state lawmakers to pass legislation allowing pharmacists to prescribe and administer federally authorized vaccines for patients ages 12 and up. This landmark legislation took effect on October 1, 2024.

As the incoming President, Narayanan outlined her plans for the future of the CPA. She emphasized the importance of unifying the pharmacy profession in the state and encouraging more professionals to engage with the CPA. She also spoke about the development of mentorship programs for pharmacy students and webinars exploring the impact of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, on pharmacy practice.

Celebrating CPA's 150th Anniversary

Narayanan also spoke about the CPA's 150th anniversary celebration next year. The CPA is the second oldest state pharmacy association in the United States, behind the state association in New Jersey. She expressed her commitment to executing a meaningful celebration to pay tribute to CPA's rich history and all its accomplishments that advanced the practice of pharmacy in Connecticut.

In addition to her professional commitments, Narayanan freelances as a medical writer. She writes educational needs assessments, home study continuing education activities, and research grants. A peer-reviewed author, she is on the faculty for the University of Connecticut's Medical Writing Certificate Program. She is also a member of the Medical Reserve Corps for the Aspetuck Health District, in Connecticut.

Narayanan's election as the President of the CPA is a significant milestone, not just for her, but for the entire South Asian community. It serves as a testament to the increasing diversity in leadership roles within the United States, reflecting the country's multicultural fabric. Her journey, marked by determination and resilience, serves as an inspiration for many, especially those navigating the complexities of immigration and professional establishment in a foreign land.