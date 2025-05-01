Malaika Arora has shared a video of her dancing with Rajkummar Rao on Hip Hop India season 2. Malaika is seen shaking a leg with Rajkummar on song 'Chor Bazari', which is a remake from his upcoming film – 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. Wamiqa Gabbi also shared the stage with the duo. The song is originally from Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's film – Love Aaj Kal.

Malaika's dance moves

Sharing the video of her powerful dance, Malaika wrote, "Chor bazaari ka pata nahi par sab ka dil chori zaroor kar liya (Don't know about theft market but have stolen everyone's heart)."

Malla and Rajkummar are seen grooving to the hit dance number and slaying the moves. However, not everyone on social media was as impressed with Arora's dance moves.

Many felt she was trying too hard to dance seductively, many commented on her choice of outfit.

"I'm feeling very uncomfortable just by seeing her dress," wrote a user.

"Dance to accha hai but who is your dress designer??" another user commented.

"Is that an adult diaper," asked a social media user.

"The face expression all the time she is trying so hard to look sexy but everything she fails," another social media user opined.

"Ruined the song with her facial expressions," a comment read.

"Why is she winking so much," another comment read.

"I don't understand why she always winks??" one more of the comments read.

"Why give such dirty Face expressions and wink so much?" asked a fan of the show.

"The only expression she knows is biting her lips cringe eeeewwwww," an Instagram user wrote.

"Cringe vulgar expressions and diaper dress," another Instagram user commented.

Malaika is judging the show 'Hip Hop India season 2' and had slammed a contestant for winking and smirking during a performance recently.