Malaika Arora is the judge on Hip Hop India season 2. Malaika judges the show along with director-choreographer, Remo D'Souza. In a now viral video from one of the episodes, the dancing sensation can be seen giving an earful to a young contestant over his suggestive gestures during a dance performance. The Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan actress can be seen asking for the boy's mother's number sternly.

Loses cool

A latest promo of the episode shows Malla losing her cool at the contestant over his inappropriate moves. "He is winking. He is giving flying kisses," the Zandu Balm actress reprimands the contestant over inappropriate moves at the tender age of 16. The video then shows other contestants agreeing with Malaika and praising her for schooling the boy.

Malaika is not new to judging reality shows. The diva has been a judge on shows like - Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and more. She was also one of the judges on India's Next Top Model along with Masaba Gupta, Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman.

Malaika judges from heart

Malaika has often stressed on how she judges a performance based on emotions. "I am not a strict judge but more of an emotional one. Nach Baliye was the first dance-based reality show [India] had and since then, there have been many. [In the course of the multiple shows], I have judged contestants spanning from four- to five-year-olds to 60-somethings," she had once said in an interview.

"Of course, every show has a different format and an approach. So, there are different parameters to judge. But I judge from my heart and am not calculative," Arora had added.