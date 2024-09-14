Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's world came crashing down when they learnt about the suicide of their stepfather Anil Mehta. Their mother, Joyce Polycarp was inconsolable as they went to perform the last rites. Several celebs visited the family to pay their respects and be with them during this grieving time. However, Malaika and Amrita leaving their mother at her house and going back to their own home has raised eyebrows.

Social media reactions

"Why can't they stay with their mom already today?" asked a user. "This is not fair. Sometimes i think they are from other planet. Who in the world leaves their mom the same day their father died. This is not acceptable," another user wrote. "Why are they leaving their mother with the dead body?" asked a social media user. "Stone hearted daughters," read a comment.

"Were you a visitor that you came and left?" asked an Instagram user. "Couldn't you spend one night with your bereaved mother?" asked another Instagram user. "They can party all night but can't stay with mother for one night," another comment read. "What are you going back to your own home for? Better sleep?" asked a person in the comments section.

Malaika issues official statement

Anil Kuldip Mehta was reportedly Malaika Arora's stepfather. Amrita and Malaika's mother, Joyce, had gotten divorced with her first husband and their biological father when they were quite young. Malaika Arora issued an official statement on her father's death last night. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend," the note read.

"Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper," it further read.