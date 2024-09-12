The news of Malaika Arora's father's death has sent shockwaves across the industry. Revelations of this possibly being a suicide has triggered widespread debate over mental health issues. Several celebs came down to be with the ailing family and stand in solidarity with Malaika Arora after the incident.

Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Kim Sharma, Seema Sajdeh and many others visited Malaika at her parents' home to extend support. Kareena Kapoor also arrived to pay her last respects and be with her best friend Malla through the tough time. The diva came dressed in loose fitted jeans, t-shirt, a blazer and was also seen wearing aviators. This didn't go down well with netizens as they felt she didn't look like she had come to grieve.

Social media reactions

"Has Kareena come to show her fashion?" asked a user. "Looks like she's the investigator," wrote another user. "Who wears goggles during such times?" a social media user asked. "Kareena looks dressed for a movie shooting," another social media user wrote. "Is Kareena going to be joining cid?" asked a person in the comments section. "She didn't go to vivek sethi's home who worked with her in K3G but came here," another user opined.

Malaika Arora's statement

Malaika Arora issued an official statement on her father's death last night. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," the note read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper," it further read.