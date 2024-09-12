Bollywood woke up to a sad piece of news. Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arroa's untimely demise has shaken the industry. It has been widely reported that Anil Arora died by suicide this morning. Since then investigation and probe are on.

The Mumbai Police said, "The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. The police team is present at the spot."

Malaika Arora made her first statement

Hours after Anil Arora's demise, Malaika Arora took to social media and shared a heartfelt note, she also asked the media and well-wishers for privacy.

The note read, 'We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time.

We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper.

Malaika's father's surname fuels intrigue

Soon after the post, the name of her father that she used has left the netizens confused. Internet users in the comments section wondered about the last name of her father.

One Internet user wrote, "How come her last name is Arora and her father's last name is Mehta?"

Another wrote, "Is he her stepfather?"

Some users also pointed out the difference in the ages of Malaika, and Anil as the latter is only 12 years older than her.

A user wrote, "Father's age is just 12 years more than her? How". Other users didn't take this comment lightly. One replied to the comment, saying, "He's her step-father."

A close source told IANS that he was indeed her stepfather.

Malaika was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

What did Malaika Arora tell the police?

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide, it has now been reported that police officials recorded her mother Joyce's statement. Sources claimed Malaika's mother, in her statement to the police, said that Anil would routinely sit on the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that while they were divorced, had started living together again for the past few years.

Joyce also informed the police that on Wednesday morning, when she saw her ex-husband's slippers in the living room, she went to look for him on the balcony. When she could not find him there, she leaned over and saw below. The building watchman was shouting for help. Joyce also told the police that Anil Arora was not suffering from illness. He only had some knee pain. He had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Celebs pay heartfelt tribute

Several celebrities, including and Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, visited her residence to offer their condolences. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan among others were seen at the residence.