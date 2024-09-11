Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father died by suicide this morning. The actor-model's father Anil Arora, 65, jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today, as per police.

The actor's ex-husband Arbaz Khan and senior police officers reached her residence much before Malaika could reach. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.

The reason behind the drastic step remains unknown. However, the family has yet to issue a statement regarding Malaika's father's death.

What did the police say?

Police added that the body has been sent for post-mortem as the case was being investigated from all angles.

While addressing the media, a Mumbai Police officer said in Hindi, "Anil Arora used to live on the sixth floor. We are carrying out a detailed investigation from all angles... our forensic teams are here for investigation. His body is being sent for postmortem. We are investigating everything... prima facie it looks like suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

An earlier report by PTI said quoting a source, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

About Malaika Arora's father

Malaika, who was in Pune at the time of the incident, rushed back to Mumbai as soon as she received the news. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, visited her residence to offer their condolences. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan among others were seen at the residence.

Malaika Arora was born in Maharashtra's Thane. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika talked about how she was just 11 years old when her parents divorced. She had said that even though her childhood was "wonderful" it was "not easy" and said it was "tumultuous", reports news agency IANS.