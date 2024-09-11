In a shocking turn of events, on Wednesday it was reported that Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Arora passed away. Several media reports have claimed that the cause of death is death by suicide.

Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan reached the actress' residence to pay his condolences.

Media reports also claim that Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide by jumping from his building. Bandra Police and Crime Branch team has reached the spot. At present, the police have not received any suicide note. It was told that Malaika's father was ill for a long time.

The Mumbai Police said, "The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot."

The reports claim that his body is taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Malaika is out of town and Arbaaz has already reached the residence.

About Malika's father

Malaika once revealed she was only 11 when her parents were separated. She said, I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

Anil Arora was known to be a private individual, staying largely out of the limelight. Malika's father was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy, while her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian.