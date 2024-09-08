Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor Vikas Sethi passes away at 48 due to cardiac arrest; fans and industry devasted

Popular actor Vikas Sethi was part of TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. It has been reported that on Sunday, September 8. Vikas passed away. The news has shocked the industry and its fans. He was 48 years old and is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin sons.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Vikas tragically died in his sleep following a cardiac arrest.

Fans took to the comments section of Vikas Sethi's old Instagram posts to express grief at the sudden demise.

One fan wrote, "Can't believe .. may ur soul rest in peace bro"

Another commented, "I still remember the role of kukko Rip boss"

A third user wrote, "Unexpectedly totally heartbroken missing"

In June 2021, Vikas welcomed twin baby boys, with wife Jhanvi Sethi and took to Instagram to share the news. "A baby is god's opinion that life should go on.........hip hip hurry," he wrote.

Back in 2021, Vikas underwent leg surgery and uploaded a video on his Instagram. He said that despite the doctor advising a bed rest of one and a half months, Vikas is determined to come back stronger and earlier than expected. He said he would go out with his friends and make videos for his fans and followers.

His last video on Instagram is one with her mother. The actor celebrated Mother's Day in a traditional way and posted a reel on social media. "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.. ❤❤ MOM LOVE YOU," he had captioned it.