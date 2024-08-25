A shocking piece of news has saddened the television industry, as popular actor Asha Sharma breathed her last today, the shocking piece of news was shared on the official Twitter handle of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) on Sunday afternoon.

Cine and TV Artistes Association wrote in their post, "Cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma."

Who is Asha Sharma?

Asha has been a well-known name in the world of TV. The late actress Asha Sharma breathed her last at the age of 88.

Asha Sharma was mostly seen in the role of grandmother and mother in a number of daily soaps and films. Asha Sharma was last seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush. She also played the role of Shabari in the mythological drama.

Asha Sharma received praise for her performance in Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film Do Dishayen, which also starred Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy. She worked in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. She also appeared in television shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya, and Ek Aur Mahabharat, among others.

Pooja Gor, who shared screen space with Asha Sharma in Pratigya, spoke to Times Now and said, "She was a wonderful person and a great human being. She would always shower a lot of love and blessings on us. She played the role of my grandmother in the show. After the show, I unfortunately met her only once. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Details about the cause of her death, and when will her last rites and prayer meet be held haven't been disclosed till now.