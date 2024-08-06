A shocking piece of news has saddened the television industry, as pouplar actor Divya Seth Shah's daughter, Mihika Shah passed away on Monday, August 5, in Mumbai. As per a report in Indian Today, it all happened suddenly. She first had a fever and later, a seizure.

Family unable to fathom the loss of their young child

The family is grieving the untimely demise of Mihika. The news was shared by Divya on social media on Tuesday. Taking to Facebook, Divya wrote, "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024." The note was signed by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

She didn't disclose the cause of her daughter's death in the note.

They have planned a prayer meeting on August 8.

Last week, Divya shared a heart-warming post on Instagram, capturing the three generations of women in the family. The picture shows her posing with her daughter in a green dress, and her mother in red attire.

About Mihika

Mihika was studying and wasn't seen in the limelight. She was the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth.

The veteran actor has been part of shows and films like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham..., Chal Mere Bhai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Nagina, and Student of the Year.

Divya Seth is known for her stint in films like Jab We Met, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Article 370. She has appeared in classic television shows such as Banegi Apni Baat and Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Divya Seth's daughter Mihika would have turned 24 this September.

May her soul rest in peace!