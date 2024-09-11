The whole industry is in a state of shock with the news of Malaika Arora's father's demise. Reports claim that the death was by suicide however, police has assured that it is probing all the angles. Some reports have also said that it could be an accidental death. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Celebs pay a visit

Anil Arora had reportedly jumped off/fallen from the balcony of their sixth-floor apartment. Malaika Arora rushed back from Pune right after hearing the news. A visibly shaken and teary-eyed Malaika was seen reaching the building, her parents' home where the incident happened. Amrita Arora followed soon with husband Shakeel Ladak. Arbaaz Khan was also spotted along with Arjun Kapoor, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Shibani Dandekar and more.

Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor were also seen visiting the building to be the actress during the tough time. While Police has said that it looks like a case of suicide, a source told PTI that it could be a case of accidental death as neither was Anil Arora ill nor depressed. Malaika Arora's parents were divorced when she was just 11 years old.

What went down

But, the two had been living together under the same roof for several years now. Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp reportedly told the police that she found her ex-husband's slippers in the living room but couldn't find him when she went to the balcony. It was at the same time that she heard a watchman shouting for help and when she looked down is then she saw what had happened, reports Indiatimes.

While there is a debate going on on whether it was a case of suicide or accidental death, only a detailed police report can put speculations to rest.