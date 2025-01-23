It was a star-studded Wednesday night as exes Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor reunited at the engagement ceremony of Meghna Singh, the daughter of their mutual friend and philanthropist Seema Singh. Apart from the former flames, Dino Morea and Aditya Roy Kapur also graced the occasion with their presence.

Who is Seema Singh?

Seema Singh, a prominent social entrepreneur in Mumbai, is the founder of NGO 'MeghaShrey,' which works towards the betterment of underprivileged people and to feed the hungry in India.

Several videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have gone viral, showing celebrities congratulating the newlywed couple. Arjun, Aditya, and Dino were seen indulging in friendly camaraderie.

Who wore what?

Malaika made a head-turning appearance in a red saree, which she elegantly paired with a plunging blouse and statement jewellery, while Arjun looked dapper in a classic black suit. Dino Morea and Aditya also opted for black suits.

The men's celebrity squad stole the spotlight at the wedding.

A clip that has gone viral shows Arjun and Aditya posing for the shutterbugs. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Malaika and Arjun didn't pose together, nor were they spotted together during the wedding.

A section of netizens believed that Arjun and Malaika avoided each other at the wedding. Malaika didn't pose for the shutterbugs either.

About Arjun and Malaika

However, fans have been tooting for Malaika and Arjun to bury the hatched and get back. The couple called it quits in March 2024; the couple didn't speak about it openly, but it was Arjun during Singham Again's Diwali bash Arjun addressed his break-up rumours.

During a Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Arjun reasoned to the media, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)."

Reacting to Arjun's statement, Malaika, in an interview, told the media, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

Since then, Malaika has been taking to social media and taking sly digs at Arjun Kapoor.

Last week, Malaika and Arjun were spotted together at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, visiting Saif Ali Khan. The paparazzi captured them exiting the hospital, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Malaika was seen stepping out first, heading towards her car, while Arjun closely followed.

Malaika shares a close bond with the Kapoor sisters—Kareena and Karisma—while Arjun is also good friends with Saif and Kareena.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor began dating in 2018, a year after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Despite their breakup, Arjun stood by Malaika when her father passed away. He stood by her and was there with her.