Nia Sharma crosses burning Rod, skips rope of fire; suffers injuries during Thailand Diaries

Popular television actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold and risqué sartorial choices. Despite receiving negative and harsh comments about her attire, the actress remains unabashed, unfiltered, and vocal about embracing her body, never shying away from wearing what suits her best.

Nia Sharma gets injured while performing dangerous fire stunts

Nia Sharma is also known for her daredevil stunts and adventurous spirit. Whenever she goes on a trip, she indulges in adventure sports and performs fierce stunts. On Wednesday, she took to social media to share pictures and videos from her Thailand diaries.

In one of the videos, Nia is seen jumping around and skipping while a rope under her legs is set on fire. She carefully avoids jumping directly on the flaming rope. In another clip, she can be seen crossing a burning rod.

During the process, Nia injured herself while performing these dangerous stunts. The actress was dressed in a white spaghetti top and a pink mini-skirt.

Captioning her post, Nia wrote: "Aag se khelne ka tareeka thoda casual hai bas (And the complimentary injuries on every trip). 2024 is the last yearrrrr now! Lol."

Take a look:

Nia had previously won the 11th season of the task-and-stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Nia was also one of the finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Work Front

Nia was last seen in the television serial Suhagan Chudail, starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy, among others.

She was also a part of Laughter Chefs, which featured Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah.