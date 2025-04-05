Malaika Arora has never been bothered by what others think or say about her. Even at 51, the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan actress has the same oomph and glamour as she had back then. One of the biggest fashionistas of Bollywood, Arora recently made a striking appearance for Hip Hop India season 2. Channeling her inner wildness, Malla rocked an ultra-short animal print ensemble.

All eyes were on the diva as she strutted and slayed her look. And the internet couldn't handle the hotness. Some felt her age has stopped and many said the diva lacks grace. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media reactions

"Malaika aunty 54 year youngest lady," wrote an Instagram user. "Its of no use. No matter how much makeup you use, your face is telling your age," another Instagram user commented.

"Yucckkk why does she thinks it's cool to be unbothered about what others think?? there's a reason people wear age-appropriate dresses & it's called aging gracefully.. this is cheapness & vulgar," a furious follower of the page wrote.

"Dangling hips and dangling chest you look 56 years old dadi....and don't smile plz you look like this snake when you smile," another unimpressed person commented. "Wts wrong with ppl, jus by putting 1kg make up wearing exposing clothes loads of botox makes her look young look at her teeth and gums it shows her real age budhi yuck," read a comment.

"Aunty please retire," was one more of the comments. However, there were also many who supported the actress.

"Not a filter, but her figure," read a comment. "Who would say she is 51," asked another fan in comments section. "Hotness", "Bold" were some more of the comments on the video grabbing eyeballs.

Malaika gets inked

Malaika Arora recently shared a picture of her getting a new tattoo. The diva revealed that the last time she got herself inked was when she parted ways with her husband. The tattoo read "Shukr, Sabr" and Malla called it a symbol of new beginnings.