Malaika Arora recently lost her cool at a contestant on Hip Hop India season 2. The diva was seen giving the contestant an earful over his suggestive moves. She reprimanded him for his inappropriate gestures and even asked for his mother's number. Now, Malaika has shed light on the whole incident and where she felt, he went overboard.

Malaika on schooling the contestant

Talking to ANI, Malaika Arora said that she didn't have an intention of scolding him but just wanted to tell him that what he was doing was a bit too much. She said she wanted to advise him to take it a notch lower. "Maybe that moment, I didn't have any intention to scold him or tell him that what you're doing is wrong. That wasn't my intention," she said.

Malaika Arora further called him a good kid and talented dancer but added that he went overboard in that moment.

Reprimanding the young boy

"I was just going to say that you're doing too much. Whatever you're doing, tone it down a little. There's no need to do so much. We're sitting here, we're your judges. You're 16 years old. We also sing. We also make fun of it. We also do a little bit of drama in the song which is all fine. We also blow kisses. We also bite our lips. It's all part and parcel of expression, which I feel is absolutely fine. Maybe at that moment, I felt it was a little too much," she shared.

Malaika Arora has been a judge on various dance reality shows and the audience was surprised to see her losing her cool at a contestant like that. In a promo released of the episode, the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl was seen questioning his winks and whistles in the performance.