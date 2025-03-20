Malaika Arora is known for her effortless charm, striking poses, and undeniable grace. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl often takes the internet by storm with her sizzling red-carpet appearances. On Wednesday, Malaika made yet another head-turning appearance at the Grazia Awards.

The actress exuded oomph in a black plunging neckline outfit featuring a cinched waist, dramatic high-slit, and sheer panels. She paired the bold ensemble with black platform heels, statement jewellery, and a sleek, side-parted hairstyle. Flashing her signature radiant smile, she waved at the paparazzi while posing on the pink carpet.

Adding to the glamour, Malaika invited renowned fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra to join her for a photo-op, and the duo posed together. Several videos and pictures of her greeting fellow celebrities at the event have since gone viral.

However, one particular clip caught attention, showing Malaika adjusting her outfit and appearing uncomfortable as the paparazzi zoomed in on her hourglass figure. This moment sparked discussions online, with some netizens criticizing her plunging neckline, deeming it "inappropriate" for her age."

Despite the backlash, Malaika remains a style icon, continuing to make bold fashion statements with confidence.

A user wrote, "Doesn't suit her age."

The next one commented, "She seems uncomfortable and is looking vulgar."

Let's take a look at who won what!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recognized as the 'GFA Fashion Trailblazer'

Malaika Arora was celebrated for being 'GFA Always in Style'.

Tamannaah Bhatia won the title of 'GFA One & Only Style Icon.

Vedang Raina was named 'GFA Rising Star'.

Ishaan Khatter won 'GFA Most Loved Style.'

Tiger Shroff was honoured with GFA Fashion Disruptor of the Year'.

Triptii Dimri was recognized as the 'GFA Mouldbreaker of the Year.'

The evening was hosted by Anusha Dandekar, and was packed with unforgettable moments. Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performance on Aaj Ki Raat, while Tiger Shroff wowed the audience with his signature dance moves.

Malaika Arora dances to her famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Triptii Dimri captivated the crowd with a soulful rendition of a song from her film Qala, and Vedang Raina left the audience mesmerized with his heartfelt performance of Tenu Sang Rakhna from Jigra.

Celebrities such as Nushrratt Bharuccha, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, Neeta Lulla, Nikita Dutta, Tejasswi Prakash, Taha Shah Badussha, Ahsaas Channa, Shalini Pandey, Kritika Kamra, Karan Tacker, and Nyra Banerjee graced the occasion with their fashion-forward looks.