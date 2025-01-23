Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's break up news had left their fans and followers disheartened. The two had been going strong for several years and right when there were rumours of wedding, the duo called it quits. Their separation shocked not just the industry people but even the social media family. Malaika and Arjun even started ignoring one another at events, leaving no scope for amicability.

However, right when the two had opened up about their 'single status' and moving ahead in their own lives, a video has given fans a reason to rejoice.

The video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted together while visiting Saif Ali Khan in the hospital. The two had gone to visit Saif Ali Khan after he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home. Many celebrities visited the Nawab of Pataudi. But the video of Arora and Arjun leaving together grabbed attention.

Fans hopeful

The sight of the two of them together under the same roof gave their fans a bit of hope about the two being ready for reconciliation. This is the second instance when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika were seen together. The Singham 3 actor had stood like a rock behind Malaika when her father passed away by suicide a couple of months back.

Arjun standing tall for Malaika

From being there for the actress to extending a comforting shoulder, the Kapoor lad had once again won everyone's heart with his gesture. There were reports of reconciliation between the two of them then, but it was proved to be just rumours.

Back in an interview, Arjun had said that it was his natural instinct to be there for the person (Malaika) he had spent good times with during her bad phase. The reason behind Malaika and Arjun parting ways still remains unknown.