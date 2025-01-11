Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor came under one roof last night at Tyaani Jewellery's 'Gilded Hour' showcase at Ajio Luxe Wkend. The estranged couple were spotted under the same roof after several months. The two were spotted together after Malaika Arora's father had passed away due to suicide. Arjun Kapoor was one of the first ones to reach and stood by the actress in her tough time.

Two under the same roof

It was at a recent event that Arjun cleared the air and announced that he was single. While the exact reason behind what separated the love birds remains unknown, every time the two happen to come together, it gives their fans a glimpse of hope of them reuniting. And something similar happened when both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended the Tyaani event.

While the two were not seated together and weren't spotted anywhere with one another, the two being under the same roof has given fans a reason to rejoice. While Arjun Kapoor kept it cool and casual in a funky shirt, Malaika seemed dressed to kill in a leather bodycon outfit.

Being there for Malaika

Arjun was widely praised for being there for Malaika Arora when he father passed away tragically. The actor had later said that it was his instinct to be there for someone he had shared good times with.

"In life, without going into one instance, I'd like to say when what happened with Khushi, Janhvi, there is an instinct and impulse. In this case also, there is an instinct and impulse. If I formed an emotional bond with somebody, I'd always lie to believe that I'll be there regardless in the good and the bad...I'm not somebody who is doing this for all and sundry. If I feel an emotion with someone, it will be there for life," he had said in a podcast.