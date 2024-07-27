Bollywood's one most loved couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who were truly, madly, deeply in love with another seemed to have called it quits. The couple who never shied away from sharing their bond on social media and events, seemed to take different routes in front of paparazzi's, nor have they attended each other's birthday celebrations.

However, on Friday evening, as fate had it. Both Malaika and Arjun were seen at the latest fashion show Indian Couture Week that is being held in Delhi. The couple walked the ramp separately, just not that, they were seated at a distance from each other and didn't interact.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Malaika and Arjun sat far apart. The video captured Malaika and Arjun maintaining their distance.

An image shows Arjun and Malika not seeing each other eye-to-eye. Fans came out in support of Arjun and believed that he was kind enough to shield her, but she didn't even look at him.

A user said, "Arjun deserves better."

Another user mentioned, "Things seem to have ended between the two."

The third one said, "The social distancing is heartbreaking."

Malaika Arora talks about relationship

However, another video shows, Malaika was seen passing by Arjun while he was taking a selfie with a fan. Arjun safely placed his hand behind her without touching her to shield her from the crowd, Malaika did not acknowledge him. She walked straight ahead without looking back at Arjun, this confirmed their breakup reports.

Amid the ongoing rumours surrounding her relationship with Arjun, Malaika recently spoke the ongoing chatter with Hello magazine and said, "I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don't let the negativity through anymore. I've insulated myself from it. Whether it's people, a work environment, social media or trolls. The minute I feel that energy, I recoil instantly. It's something I've learned to do over time. It would get to me earlier and I would lose sleep over it. I'd be lying if I said things don't affect me at all — I'm human too and so I will cry, break down and have all the emotions associated with being trolled. But you'll never see that in public."

When asked about love, Malaika said, "I'll never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I'm a typical Scorpio that way, so I'll fight for love till the very end — but I'm also very realistic and know where to draw the line."

Work front

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', scheduled for release this August.