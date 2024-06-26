Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday on June 26. The actor hosted a party at home for his family and close friends.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah arrived at the actor's house around midnight.

Celebs Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Maheep Kapoor, among others, were spotted at Arjun's midnight bash.

Actor Varun Dhawan also came along with his wife Natasha Dalal to extend birthday wishes to Arjun. This is the first time when Varun and Natasha were spotted together after the arrival of their baby girl.

However, it was Arjun's alleged ex, Malaika Arora, who was missing from the midnight birthday bash.

Rumours of their breakup have been going on for a while now, and Malaika's absence from Arjun's birthday party further fuelled them.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral from Arjun Kapoor's midnight birthday bash.

Despite being in the city, she skipped attending his birthday party. Malaika Arora, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor since 2019,

Meanwhile, Arjun's uncle and aunt, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, were photographed arriving at their nephew's house for his birthday celebration.

Rumours about Arjun and Malaika's breakup have been circulating for some time. On May 31, an IANS report stated that the couple had parted ways 'peacefully'. A source told the agency, "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long, hence it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

All about Malaika and Arjun's relationship

Refuting the rumours of Malika and Arjun's break-up, Malaika's manager told IndiaToday.in that these were just rumours and that the couple was still together.

Meanwhile, a source informed Pinkvilla, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence on this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

Malaika had extended birthday wishes to Karisma Kapoor as she turned 50 on June 25.

Work front

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', scheduled for release this August.