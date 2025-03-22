Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh might be in different social circles but the two have one thing in common. The Khandaan! Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and Seema Sajdeh was married to Sohail Khan for over three decades before calling it quits. The two former bahus (daughters-in-law) of the Khan family were recently spotted chatting at an event.

Social media reactions

The rare visual left social media coming up with some funny reactions and opinions. Let's take a look at some of them. "Salman khan be like - that's why I didn't get married," wrote a social media user. "Very reason he didn't marry," another user commented. "Devrani Jethani (Sisters-in-law)," a social media user wrote. "Must be talking about how hit the alimony business is," another social media user commented.

"They still related due to their kids are cousins," a person opined. "No one can deal with that family!!" another wrote. Both Malaika and Seema continue to co-parent their kids with the Khan brothers. When Salman Khan home was fired at by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Seema had said that she worried about the family's safety.

Seema praised Khan family

"I was still married to Sohail when we started filming the very first season of the show (The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives). I have two beautiful kids with him (Sohail). There will always be this bond with him and the members of the Khan family which we share irrespective of us moving forward with our individual lives," she had said in an interview.

Seema had also praised Salman Khan and family for standing behind Malaika Arora when her father passed away by suicide.