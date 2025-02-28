Ayaan Agnihotri has spilled the beans on all his three uncles. Ayaan is the son of Salman Khan's sister, Alvira, who is married to Apoorv Agnihotri. Ayaan recently released his single, Universal Laws in Dubai. The whole Khan family, including Arbaaz, Sohail, Salman, Helen, and Salma Khan, flew off to the international destination for the grand launch of the single.

Now, in his latest interview, Ayaan has shed light on how strikingly different the personalities of all his three uncles are. The young lad revealed that Sohail Khan is the one he has been the closest to, and they used to hang out together since his childhood. He also added that for him, Sohail is like a 'second father'.

"We have very healthy relationships. I have a healthy relationship with each of them. Growing up, Sohail mamu was like a second father. He spent a lot of time with us kids—me, Arhaan and Nirvaan. He used to take us on holidays and look after us. He's very fun-loving and light-hearted. He's very fun to be around," he told News18's Showsha.

Arbaaz is 'strict'

Talking about Arbaaz Khan, Agnihotri mentioned how he is the one who is a bit strict but also a lot of fun. "Arbaaz mamu has his humour and even a little bit of strictness. The dynamic with him is like... if we have done something wrong, we can still have a fun time together," he further said.

Further shedding light on Salman Khan, Ayaan said how the Dabangg Khan is a prankster and coolest. "Salman mamu, he's a jokester. He's really funny. He's the one who will pull your leg, prank you and scare you at times. All of them have a playful nature. They are childlike at heart," the singer said.

Ayaan also shared Salman Khan's words of wisdom to him: "Don't care about what people think, do exactly what you want to do," Ayaan concluded.