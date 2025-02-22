There is never a dull moment when Salman Khan is around. He might show some attitude, he might give out swag, but one thing he never does is bore! And something similar happened at the song launch event of Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri. Ayaan is the son of Salman's sister, Alvira and Apoorva Agnihotri.

The whole Khan clan had flown off to Dubai to make the event a gala affair. From Arbaaz and Sshura Khan, Salma Khan, Helen to Arhaan Khan and Salman; everyone was there to cheer for the young lad. During the launch, host Kris Fade commended the Dabangg Khan and the whole family for extending such support to Ayaan. And pat came the Sikandar actor's response. "That's what nepotism is," he blurted out leaving everyone, including Ayaan laughing.

However, this is not the first album of Ayaan. Back in 2024, he had collaborated with Salman for the album – 'You Are Mine' along with Vishal Mishra. Khan had revealed back then that he had called up Alvira to ask if Ayaan could prepare a rap for the song. And eventually he did.

Ayaan Agnihotri about bond with Salman

Just like his other nephews, Ayaan also has the greatest of things to say about Khan. "I have a lot of memories from when we were much younger, hanging out a lot. He blew up into a star very quickly and became very busy, while we, as children, got occupied with school and other things. After a certain age, we reconnected," Ayaan told Times Now.

"He's been a great mentor and role model. He cares deeply about people, but he shows his affection in different ways. He wants you to be strong and overcome challenges, so sometimes he shows tough love, which people may not understand, but it's a sign of his deep care," he further added.