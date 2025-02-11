Years after their divorce, Salman Khan has finally addressed Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's separation. Salman appeared on Arhaan Khan's (Malaika and Arbaaz's son) podcast titled 'Dumb Biryani'. It was on the podcast that the Dabangg Khan gave his two cents to Arhaan on the separation of his parents and how to navigate one's own family.

Salman on Malaika - Arbaaz's divorce

Talking about making a family, Salman said that Arhaan has gone through a lot of ups and downs when it comes to his parents' relationship. "This dude out here has gone through his ups and downs. After your mom and dad's relationship (separation), you have to make it on your own. One day you will have your own family and unit," Khan said.

Building family values

The Tiger 3 actor also advised Arhaan to work on his own family and focus on the culture and family values he wants to adopt. "So, this is what you have to work on to have your own family. The culture of having lunch and dinner with family should always be there and there should always be a head of the family, who should be respected," he added.

Salman was at his uninhibited self as he spoke about mental health, turning director, having kids and lots more on the podcast. He also pulled Arhaan's legs for learning things like – gymnastics, fighting etc when all he ultimately wants to do is open a restaurant.

Salman Khan was recently seen making a cameo in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. Atlee had revealed in an interview that Salman agreed to be a part of the film without reading the script or asking anything about his character. He also revealed that the superstar didn't charge a single penny to play the part.