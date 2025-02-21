Salman Khan and the whole Khan family landed in Dubai at the launch of Ayaan Agnihotri's song. Ayaan is the son of Salman's sister, Alvira, and Apoorva Agnihotri. From Helen, Salma Khan to Arbaaz, Sohail, and Salman, the whole khandaan flew off to Dubai to cheer for the young lad. However, more than the song launch, it is Salman's special gesture that has grabbed limelight.

Salman's emotional video

A video of Salman Khan walking into the event hall and sharing an emotional moment with his mother, Salma Khan, and stepmother Helen has gone viral. In the video, Salman, who is known for his attitude and swag, can be seen melting down in front of his two mothers. He bows down to kiss his mother, Salma. She then further kisses him.

Post this, Salman also plants a kiss on Helen's forehead. He then goes on to hold Salma and stand behind her. The sweet gesture brought a smile to the faces of everyone around them. The Sikandar actor has often spoken about the importance of family values and how one should have a head in the family to follow.

Salman often posts pictures with his entire family having lunch or dinner together. Even on Valentine's Day, Khan shared a picture with his sisters, brothers-in-law, brothers, mothers and father.

In a podcast with nephew Arhaan Khan, Salman emphasized having meals with family. "So, this is what you have to work on to have your own family. The culture of having lunch and dinner with family should always be there and there should always be a head of the family, who should be respected," he added.